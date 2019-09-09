Leeds Rhinos confirm Richard Agar as coach on 12-month rolling deal

Interim-boss Richard Agar has been rewarded for keeping Leeds Rhinos in Betfred Super League with a contract for 2020.

Agar took over on a caretaker basis when Dave Furner was sacked.

Rhinos have won seven of his 14 games in charge and climbed to eighth in the table.

He is Leeds' ninth permanent head coach since summer rugby began in 1996.

Rhinos' director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm Richard as our new head coach.

"The manner in which he has conducted himself this season, during very challenging circumstances, has shown us that he is the right man for the job.

"We are fortunate to be able to call upon one of the most experienced coaches in the game and importantly someone who knows our players and understands the potential for this group of young men."