Leeds Rhinos confirm Luke Gale signing

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of England half-back Luke Gale from Castleford Tigers on a three-year contract.

The announcement was made at a noon press conference at Emerald Headingley, four hours after Tigers said they had received a "significant undisclosed fee) for the 31-year-old.

Leeds-born Gale began his career in Rhinos' academy and played for Doncaster, Harlequins and Breadford Bulls before joining Tigers in 2015.

He scored 32 tries, 402 goals and and 15 drop goals - a total of 947 points - in Super League for Castleford, but has not played this year due to an Achilles injury suffered at a pre-season training session in January.

“I am delighted to be joining my home town club and very much looking forward to the next three years.," Gale said.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of joining the Rhinos. Throughout my career I have never been afraid to test myself and that challenge has always brought the best out of me. I am looking forward to pulling on the Rhinos shirt and cannot wait for next season to get started."

Gale added: "I would like to say a massive thank you to Castleford Tigers for my five years at the club.

"While the past two years have been frustrating due to injury, I will leave the club with many fond memories and lots of lifelong friendships."

Rhinos coach Richard Agar said the club have done "due diligence" on Gale's fitness and he regards him as a leader in the squad for 2020.

He said: "Luke has done it the hard way during his careern and had to show a lot of desire and love for the game.

"Our challenge is to bring the best out of him and it makes it a lot easier when the player is highly motivated and has that desire to play for his hometown club."