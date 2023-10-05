Leeds Rhinos confirm interest in Salford Red Devils' Man of Steel Brodie Croft

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed an interest in reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft.

Half-back Croft is contracted to Salford Red Devils until 2030, but Rhinos are willing to pay a transfer fee and the Yorkshire Evening Post understands his current club has been approached.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington was asked about Croft at today’s (Thursday’s) press conference to announce a new partnership with Leeds-based vehicle solutions business AMT Auto.

The 15-year deal is a record for Rhinos and Hetherington said the money will be invested in all aspects of the business.

Brodie Croft. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Questioned about links with Croft, Hetherington said: “I would normally say we're always interested in top-quality players: and he is one.

“He's the current Man of Steel and yes, we would be interested in players such as him. I don't divulge confidences so we don't normally comment on speculation.

“We're very active in the market both at home and abroad and have been for a matter of time, in fact.

“We're close to putting a squad together that has an outstanding chance of succeeding. There's plenty of plates spinning but Brodie is a player we've shown an interest in."

Asked if the money from the AMT Auto sponsorship, Hetherington said: “We've always been prepared to do that.

“[It happened with] Iestyn Harris, that's quite a long time ago, but he came in and made a significant difference and that's what we're looking to do, make a difference.

“The squad that takes the field next year will be a very different one to the one that finished last season. We're always prepared to invest if it's right for the squad."

Hetherington insisted Rhinos are “on the cusp of putting an outstanding team together, a team that will be [coach] Rohan Smith's team in 2024”.