Rhinos let slip a 14-0 first half lead, having overturned a similar scoreline in a Super League win at Wigan eight days earlier when Newman scored two long-range interception tries.

Wigan scored four tries to two in the Cup sixth round rematch, but missed goal kicks kept Rhinos in it and they could have snatched a dramatic win in the final moment.

Newman - who had scored Leeds’ second touchdown - made a break, with Richie Myler in support, but opted not to pass and was tackled by full-back Bevan French.

Harry Newman is congratulated by Richie Myler after scoring a try as a Leeds went 14-0 ahead against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That was the crucial moment in the game, but asked what he would say to Newman, Smith said: “Keep your head up.

“Keep moving forward. It is easy to sit in the grandstand and say should’ve, would’ve, could’ve, but it is all happening so fast.

“Bevan French is an expert at interrupting those sort of situations, has been his whole life. It is never down to one play in a game.”

It was the third time in as many seasons Rhinos have fallen at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup, since winning the trophy at Wembley in 2020.

Smith felt the tie could have gone either way and was a good advertisement for the sport in front of a BBC One prime time audience.

“I thought it was a terrific contest,” Smith said. “It was a pretty open game, great conditions for it, both teams attacked it and it could have gone either way and very nearly did.

“It was a good game, as a supporter you can be disappointed with the result, but it was a good game of footy, two good teams competing for the first step of a big prize.

“I am proud of the effort of our players. Wigan executed some players really nicely and in the end that was the difference.

“At all stages in the game it was a good battle, regardless of the scoreline, There was always two teams going head to head.”

Leeds were disrupted by the loss of stand-off Blake Austin to a calf muscle injury and winger/full-back Ash Handley, who was ill.

That meant a reshuffle in the backs with forward Morgan Gannon starting in the halves for the first time.

Smith said: “Austo trained fully on Thursday and had a scan [on Friday] after feeling a bit ginger. He wasn’t right.

“We trained that way yesterday [Friday], but weren’t quite sure until last night. It’s probably a two-to-four-week type of thing.

“Ash Handley was ill and we gave him as long as possible, but he just wasn’t in any state to compete in a game like that. That was a very late withdrawal.”

Of Gannon, Smith said: “He played his way, carried the ball well, competed very well. He will take some lessons out of some situations there, but the only way to learn, really, is to get some experience.

