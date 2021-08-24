Despite victories in their last two games, Rhinos have dropped a place to seventh in the table, one outside the play-offs zone, on win percentage.

Here’s what could be on coach Richard Agar’s agenda ahead of tomorrow’s crucial game at Wigan Warriors.

1: Every minute matters. Including tomorrow, Rhinos have five games left to play, plus possibly a rearranged home game against St Helens. Only one of those five is at home and four are against teams above Leeds in the table, the exception being what is traditionally a tough derby at Wakefield Trinity. Rhinos don’t have much margin for error and every game now is a four-pointer, or whatever’s the win percentage equivalent.

Callum McLelland has an outstanding game against Huddersfield. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

2: Each game as it comes. Leeds have more points than both Hull KR and Hull FC, but are below them on the table on win percentage. That system makes it difficult to set a target for how many victories might be needed to secure a top-six spot, so Leeds have to go match by match. It’s a tall order, but at least their fate is in their own hands.

3: Overturning recent results. Leeds have already lost to four of their five remaining opponents - Wigan Warriors, Hull, St Helens and Hull KR and beaten two of them, Hull and Wakefield. Two wins and three defeats would leave them on 50 per cent, which probably won’t be good enough. Rhinos have only managed two wins against sides above them in the table this year so they must do better.

4: Callum McLelland. The 21-year-old half-back had his best game for Rhinos in last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants. He has waited a long time for his chance and it was the first time he has really been able to show Agar what he’s capable of, but was it too late? The coach says he’d like to keep McLelland, but he is being linked with hometown club Castleford Tigers.

5: Pack boost. Matt Prior’s return and Zane Tetevano’s availability, after he was sin-binned last week, are a major boost for Rhinos. Prior’s experience will lift Leeds young forwards, who are already doing a good job.