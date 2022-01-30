Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar misses Hull FC clash after testing positive for Covid

Leeds Rhinos were without coach Richard Agar for today’s Tom Briscoe testimonial game against Hull at Headingley.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 3:18 pm
Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar misses today's pre-season match against Hull FC after testing positive for Covid. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Agar was forced to stay at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

His assistants Sean Long and Jamie Jones-Buchanan took charge of the team for Rhinos’ final pre-season game.

Leeds were also without prop Matt Prior who was not risked after suffering a “minor strain” in training.

