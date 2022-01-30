Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar misses Hull FC clash after testing positive for Covid
Leeds Rhinos were without coach Richard Agar for today’s Tom Briscoe testimonial game against Hull at Headingley.
Agar was forced to stay at home after testing positive for coronavirus.
His assistants Sean Long and Jamie Jones-Buchanan took charge of the team for Rhinos’ final pre-season game.
Leeds were also without prop Matt Prior who was not risked after suffering a “minor strain” in training.