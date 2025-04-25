Leeds Rhinos coach identifies vital lesson, comments on red cards after loss v Hull KR
A thrilling encounter was overshadowed by a sending off on each team in the final quarter, plus an early yellow card for Leeds. Rhinos led 14-6 with just 15 minutes left, but table-topping Hull KR scored three late tries to snatch it.
"I am extremely proud of the performance and effort," Arthur said in his post-match press conference. "We fought back really well after their first try and got into a good position. We are putting ourselves into postions where we can win every game, but we've got to learn how to see games out.
"We can take plenty out of it, but getting close isn't good enough. It was the same against Warrington a few weeks ago. That's two games we should have won, but we've got to learn from it."
Arthur was unwilling to criticise referee Chris Kendall, but felt the red cards were harsh. He said: "I think both ours and their red cards could've been yellow. Every club is working hard to make sure players are not hitting blokes in the head. We have done so much work on our target area, I don't know what more I can do as a coach. Unfortunately, it's determining games. It would've been nice to have 13 on 13 for the full game."
Arthur said Handley was "devastated" after his career first sending-off and added: "It was a big moment, there was nothing deliberate from any of the guys, our team or their team."
Leeds lost winger Ryuan Hall to an ankle injury after just 10 minutes and the veteran could be facing a long layoff. "I don't think he's great," Arthur said. "That was pretty disruptive, but Harry Newman went to the wing and did a great job and Kallum Watkins was unreal in the centres."
