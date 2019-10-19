Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity players all set for Headingley Test
Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers fans will be keeping a close eye on England Knights’ performance at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, while Wakefield Trinity have an interest in the Jamaica squad.
Rhinos’ Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and Cameron Smith are all set to feature for Knights on their home turf, along with Castleford’s new signing Danny Richardson.
Huddersfield Giants’ Oliver Wilson has been drafted into the squad in place of injured Hull forward Josh Bowden.
Ben Jones-Bishop is included in Jamaica’s squad, which also features Dewsbury Rams’ Jordan Andrade, Alex Brown and Jodie Sheriffe; Keenan Tomlinson of Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Celtic’s Danny Thomas.
Ashton Golding will be in action for Jamaica after moving from Leeds Rhinos to Huddersfield and the Reggae Warriors’ squad also includes ex-Wakefield winger Mason Caton-Brown.
England Knights: from Ashworth (St Helens), Butler (London Broncos), Evalds, (Salford Red Devils), Greenwood (Wigan Warriors), King (Warrington Wolves), Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Lineham (Warrington), McIntosh (Huddersfield), Minikin (Hull KR), Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Oledzki (Leeds), Partington (Wigan), English (Huddersfield), Powell (Wigan), Richardson (Castleford Tigers), H Smith (Wigan), C Smith (Leeds), Smithies (Wigan), Wilson (Huddersfield).
Jamaica: from Agoro (Newcastle Thunder), Andrade (Dewsbury Rams), A Brown (Dewsbury) J Brown (Newcastle), Caro (London Skolars), Caton-Brown (unattached), Coleman (London Skolars), Farrell (Sheffield Eagles), Golding (Huddersfield Giants), Johnson (Salford Red Devils), Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity), Lawrence (Huddersfield), Mckain (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), Magrin (Bradford Bulls), Morris (Duhaney Park), Peltier (Bradford), Sheriffe (Dewsbury), Tomlinson (Batley Bulldogs), Thomas (Dewsbury Celtic), Woodburn-Hall (Halifax).
Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm at Headingley.
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).