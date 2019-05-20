Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins cleared to face London Broncos at Magic Weekend

The Rugby Football League’s match review committee have decided to take no further action against Leeds Rhinos skipper Kallum Watkins after he was sin-binned in last week’s 30-8 loss to Castleford Tigers.

Referee Chris Kendall showed Watkins a yellow card in the first half following a tackle on Tigers winger Greg Eden and the visitors scored one of their five tries while Leeds were down to 12 men.

The match review panel’s report on the incident stated: “Player grips opponent’s thighs, lifts opponent alone however opponent’s hips do not go over the horizontal. Sin Bin Sufficient.”

Matt Parcell was cleared of wrong-doing over a collision with Kendall in the seocnd half.

The panel looked at the incident, but reported: “Players [sic] foot clips the feet of referee as trying tracking back to attempt to make a try saving tackle. Contact accidental.”

No action was taken against Leeds’ Ava Seumanufagai or Tigers’ Paul McShane after the panel looked at possible dangerous contact on Mike McMeeken and Tom Briscoe respectively.