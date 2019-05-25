Leeds Rhinos: Brad Dwyer just focused on getting Rhinos back to winning ways

In-demand hooker Brad Dwyer’s Leeds Rhinos future is up in the air, but he insists he has more important things to worry about.

Clubs including Salford Red Devils are believed to be keen on Dwyer who joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 season.

Brad Dwyer. Picture Tony Johnson.

Dwyer confirmed his contract is up at the end of this year, but stressed his number one concern is helping Rhinos get back to winning ways.

“Nothing’s sorted at the moment,” said the 26-year-old whose pacy running and distribution out of dummy-half has provided an attacking threat for Leeds this season.

“Obviously at the minute, the situation we are in, I’ve got other things on my mind than contracts.

“It is just about performance and that’s what I am trying to focus on.”

I really feel at home here so I would be more than happy signing at Leeds. Brad Dwyer

Dwyer has played in all but two of Rhinos’ 17 competitive games and been arguably their most improved player in difficult circumstances.

He had to play second-fiddle to Matt Parcell last year, but has begun to establish himself as first-choice rake, making 12 starts so far in 2019.

“I am happy at Leeds,” he said. “Obviously we’re not in the best situation at the moment, but I feel like I have come on loads.

“I think the club is going the right way with Kev [Sinfield, director of rugby] heading everything up.

“There’s quite a bit going on at the moment, but I love living in Leeds and I love the club itself.

“I really feel at home here so I would be more than happy signing at Leeds.

“Obviously there’s more to it than that and that will come out in the future and we’ll see where we end up.”

Dwyer had a spell on loan at tomorrow’s Magic Weekend opponents London Broncos in 2015.

Leeds will go bottom of Betfred Super League if they lose to Broncos – who are currently 12th – and 11th-placed Hull KR beat Salford in the preceding match. Only points difference separates the bottom-three and Dwyer admitted: “That is a bit of a reality check of where we actually are.

“We have been good at some points in the season, but I think where we sit is probably where we deserve to sit.

“It is a massive week for us, it doesn’t matter about performances or what we do – we need to get this win.”

Broncos – 18-16 victors at Emerald Headingley two months ago – were favourites for relegation from the moment they won last year’s Million Pound Match and the pressure will be on Rhinos, who were champions just two seasons ago.

“I spent quite a bit of time with quite a few of the lads at London when I was there and they just play for each other,” Dwyer said.

“They know what they are and they turn up each week and rip in.

“Some weeks that’s not going to be good enough, but some weeks they’ve had some good results.

“They play rugby, they have nothing to lose and they have a dig for each other so they are a very dangerous team.

“I imagine the occasion, being Magic Weekend and playing against us, will get them right up for it.

“We are expecting the best of them.”

But Dwer pledged: “I don’t think it’s much different to most weeks.

“If we deliver a good performance I think we’ll be fine.

“On our day we can beat anyone, I honestly believe that with the talent we’ve got in our squad.

“At certain times we’ve shown what we can do, but we need to start delivering now – and if we perform we’ll be all right.”