Ash Handley’s second brace of the campaign, taking his tally to five tries in three games, made the difference in a match which featyured four yellow cards, including one to Rhinos’ Frnech prop Justin Sangare. It took Rhinos 26 minutes to get into Catalans’ half, but they scored back to back tries to take a 10-0 lead.

The visitors levelled with a quarter of the match remaining, but Handley’s second try won it and Smith said: Any win is special, but it took a lot of grit, resilience and teamwork to win that. We spent a lot of time defending in our own half, but I like the bravery of our players against a rugged team.”