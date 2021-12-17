Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar expects "testing times" with Covid outbreak

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

With the Omicron variant causing a rise in cases across the UK, numerous football and rugby union games have been called off this weekend.

Leeds, who start their preparations for the new 2022 season with their Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity, are doing everything possible to ensure their squad is not hit significantly.

Agar explained: “We’ve got a group booking next Tuesday for everyone to receive their booster jabs.

“There’s a couple of guys who are around their second jabs and can’t get their booster yet but, leading into the (Boxing Day) game, we’ve asked them to be as vigilant as possible and fingers crossed.

“At the moment, there’s some doom and gloom scenarios when you flick the news on.

“We do anticipate the next two, three, four and five weeks will be pretty testing and we’re also stepping into the unknown.

“We have got one Covid case and we’re not sure which variant it is.

“But he’s almost out of his quarantine period now.

“All the data suggests we will get some casualties but, if that is the case, hopefully the wave comes and goes and we get out of it well in time for the season.”

Although the 2020 campaign was understandably badly affected when the pandemic first struck, most clubs managed to navigate Covid issues quite well in 2021.

However, with the new variant now rising and looking at other sports, there are fears the forthcoming campaign - Leeds start their season against Warrington Wolves on February 12 - could be hit hard.

Agar confirmed new signings Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and James Bentley would all start against Wakefield although it will probably be too early for their other new recruit - David Fusitu'a - to feature as he only flew into the country this week.