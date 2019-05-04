Leeds Rhinos boss Dave Furner explains Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s injury setback

Have your say

Coach Dave Furner has outlined the circumstances of the injury setback suffered by Jamie Jones-Buchanan during Leeds Rhinos’ 28-16 loss at Salford Red Devils.

Jones-Buchanan, 37, returned after two games out of the side, but had to be replaced midway through the first half and did not return.

The veteran forward, who on Tuesday will celebrate 20 years since his Rhinos debut, struggled with a nerve problem in his back earlier in the season.

Furner revealed: “It’s a nerve in his back and it runs down to his hamstring.

“He trained really well and the medical staff were very confident in him.

“They said he was right to go.

“In the first 10 minutes, I am not sure if it was in a tackle, but he said there was no strength in it.

“He could not push off it.

“We held him out there for a little bit longer, but then we had to make some changes.”