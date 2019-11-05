Leeds Rhinos' Betfred Super League fixtures confirmed - face Hull FC in home opener

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Brad Dwyer's golden-point drop goal winner at home to Castleford Tigers last year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos begin their campaign against Hull on Sunday, February 2, as the second part of a double-header at Emerald Headingley also including Toronto Wolfpack's 'home' fixture with Castleford Tigers.

Leeds' first away match is at Huddersfield Giants seven days later.

Teams will play only once over Easter in 2020, with Rhinos kicking off the holiday schedule at home to Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, April 9.

Ash Handley in action for Rhinos at home to Hull last season.

Rhinos visit their former coach Brian McDermott's Toronto Wolfpack - who are attempting to sign New Zealand dual-code superstar Sonny-Bill Williams - on Sunday, August 2.

That is the last of three overseas trips next year, after games at Catalans Dragons on March 14 and May 30.

The second of Rhinos' visits to Catalans will be staged at Stade Ernest Wallon, in Toulouse.

Leeds have two home games against both their nearest rivals, Castleford Tigers - for the second successive season - and Wakefield Trinity.

Toronto Wolfpack will host Rhinos at Lamport Stadium on August 1. Picture Vaughn Ridley SWpix.

St Helens also face two visits to Headingley and Rhinos' other away repeat fixtures are against Salford Red Devils and Hull KR.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington described the opening double-header as "historic".

He said: “As far as I know, it is the first Super League double-header.

“Toronto’s first game in Super League will create a lot of interest and it might be Sonny-Bill Williams’ debut [for Wolfpack], which would be marvelous.

“We got approached a while ago about the prospect of hosting a double-header.

“Super League were quite keen to have that for the opening weekend and it will be a treat for our fans to come and watch two games for the price of one."

FEBRUARY

Sun 2 Hull FC (H) 4.45pm *

Sun 9 Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm

Fri 14 Hull KR (H) 7.45pm

Sat 22 Salford Red Devils (A) 2pm

Fri 28 Warrington Wolves (H) 7.45pm *

MARCH

Thurs 5 Toronto Wolfpack (H) 7.45pm *

Sat 14 Catalans Dragons (A) 6pm

Fri 20 St Helens (H) 7.45pm *

Thur 26 Castleford Tigers (A) 7.45pm*

APRIL

Thurs 9 Wakefield Trinity (H) 7.45pm*

Fri 17 Wigan Warriors (A) 7.45pm *

Fri 24 Warrington Wolves (A) 7.45pm

MAY

Fri 1 Salford Red Devils (H) 7.45pm

Fri 15 Huddersfield Giants (H) 7.45pm

Sat 23 Hull FC (N) 7.30pm **

Sat 30 Catalans Dragons (A) 6pm **

JUNE

Fri 12 St Helens (A) 7.45pm

Sun 21 Wakefield Trinity (H) 3pm

Sun 28 Salford Red Devils (A) 3pm

JULY

Fri 3 Wigan Warriors (H) 7.45pm

Fri 10 Castleford Tigers (H) 7.45pm

Sun 26 Hull KR (A) 3pm

AUGUST

Sun 2 Toronto Wolfpack (A) 1.30pm

Fri 7 Catalans Dragons (H) 7.45pm

Fri 14 Hull FC (A) 7.45pm

Fri 21 St Helens (H) 7.45pm

Sun 30 Hull KR (A) 3pm

SEPTEMBER

Fri 4 Castleford Tigers (H) 7.45pm

Fri 11 Wakefield Trinity (A) 7.45pm

All times local

*Chosen for Sky TV

** at St James; Park, Newcastle