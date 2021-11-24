Leeds-based Channel 4 have agreed a two-year partnership which will see them cover 10 live matches each season, including two play-off ties.

Rhinos’ clash with Warrington - which will kick-off at 12.30pm and could see Leeds’ new signing Blake Austin make his debut against his former club - is the first home/away fixture confirmed for the new campaign, beginning on Thursday, February 10.

The Magic Weekend schedule was announced earlier this week and the full fixture list will be revealed tomorrow.

The Super League trophy seen at Channel 4's national HQ in Leeds. Picture by Betfred Super League.

The deal with Channel 4 is a huge boost for the competition and comes on the back of record viewing fixtures on Sky TV last season.

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4.

“They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

Peter Andrews, Channel 4’s head of sport, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free to air television for the first time in its history.

“It’s fantastic news for Rugby League fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio, particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new national headquarters building at the Majestic in Leeds.”