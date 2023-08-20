Leeds Rhinos beaten by Catlaans Dragons in Wheelchair Challenge Cup final
Leeds Rhinos’ long reign as Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup champions is over.
Rhinos, who had held the trophy since 2019, were outplayed 66-20 by Catalans Dragons in Sunday’s final at the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.
After trailing 18-0 early on, Leeds cut the gap to eight points, but two tries just before the break proved crucial. Catalans led 30-10 at half-time and never looked like losing their big advantage in the second period.
Rhinos’ try scorers were Nathan Mullhall, Josh Butler, Nathan Collins – who tagged on two goals – and captain Jodie Boyd-Ward.