Leeds Rhinos awards - Veteran forward Carl Ablett announces retirement

Seven-time Grand Final winner Carl Ablett is hanging up his boots.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement at Leeds Rhinos' awards night on Monday.

Academy player of the year Sam Walters. Picture by Matthew Merrick

Ablett, who has played more than 300 games for the club since his debut in 2004, has not played this year due to an ankle injury.

Ablett and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who is also retiring at the end of the season, received special presentations.

Young centre Harry Newman is Rhinos' Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star for 2019.

The teenager received the award from YEP competition winner David Muhl at Rhinos' annual awards dinner at Emerald Headingley on Monday.

He came top in a vote of Evening Post readers for the young player, aged under-24, who has made the biggest impacty this season.

Runners-up were Mikolaj Oledzki and Cameron Smith.

Konrad Hurrell, in his first season at the club, was named Kong Media fan's player of the year.

The Chris Sanderson Memorial Trophy for academy player of the year,sponsored by 15ten15, which went to Sam Walters.

Other awards yet to be announced include clubman of year, Leeds Building Society try of the year and player of the year, sponsored by Tetley's.

Nominations for try of the year, being voted for tonight, are Ash Handley v Salford, Konrad Hurrell v Hull KR and v Huddersfield Giants, Tom Briscoe v Huddersfield, Jack Walker v Castleford, Rhyse Martin v Catalans, Richie Myler v Catalans.

There will be a page of pictures from the awards presentation in Wednesday's Yorkshire Evening Post and online.