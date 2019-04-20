Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers hit by player ban

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have both had a player banned following the first round of Easter matches.

Rhinos prop Nathaniel Peteru has been handed a one-match suspension for a grade B dangerous lift in the Good Friday win over Huddersfield Giants.

Peteru, who was sin-binned following the incident involving Giants’ Oliver Russell, is available for Monday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity, but will miss the visit of Hull KR six days later.

Teammate Tom Briscoe faces no further action after being sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Giants’ Darnell McIntosh.

Castleford forward Junior Moors received a one-game ban for the grade B offence of dropping with his knees on to Wakefield Trinity’s Ben Jones-Bishop in the 77th minute of Tigers’ victory last Thursday.

He can play at Catalans Dragons on Monday, but will miss the following Saturday’s game away to Wigan Warriors.

Both players were charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.