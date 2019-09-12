Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers both represented on Woman of Steel shortlist

Leeds Rhinos captain Courtney Hill and Castleford Tigers three-quarter Kelsey Gentles are in contention to become the second Woman of Steel.

They are on a three-woman shortlist which also includes Emily Rudge of St Helens.

Voting closed earlier this week on a poll of all players from the eight Betfred Women’s Super League clubs and the three leading contenders will be invited to the Super League awards night at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester on Sunday, October 6.

Hill, a scrum-half, scored a try and two goals when Rhinos beat Tigers 16-10 in the Women’s Coral Challenge Cup final two months ago.

Originally from Queensland, Australia, she has scored more than 150 points from 14 appearances this season.

Gentles, 21, has touched down 21 times in 15 games in 2019 and is in contention succeed Tigers team-mate Georgia Roche who was the first Woman of Steel last year.

Rudge, a second-rower, captained England Women against France last year and has scored nine tries from 11 appearances this term.

Leeds make the short trip to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday and Castleford can clinch the league leaders’ shield when they play host to York City Knights at the Jungle on Tuesday evening.