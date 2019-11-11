Leeds Rhinos ace Rhyse Martin predicts tough Test for Great Britain Lions in Papua New Guinea

After three losses, the Lions will be aiming to end their dismal southern hemisphere tour on a high note in Saturday’s Test at Port Moresby.

Remarkably, there could be more Rhinos players in the PNG squad than the Lions’ 17.

Martin, playing alongside Leeds clubmate Wellington Albert, captained the Kumuls in a 22-20 loss to Fiji in New Zealand last weekend, scoring a try and four goals. He expects PNG’s passionate fans to act as an extra player against a Great Britain team which could include Rhinos winger Ash Handley who has flown out as cover for injuries in the outside-backs.

Rugby league is the national sport of PNG and 7,000 fans turned up in Goroka to see England women begin their tour with a hard-fought win over the hosts three days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I will be very special,” Martin said of the Lions’ first visit to PNG since 1992. “I am looking forward to getting back to PNG and seeing what the crowd’s going to be like.

“I love playing in front of the PNG fans, they give you an 18th man. Hopefully it’ll be a really good atmosphere and a good experience to play GB over there.

“Everyone hears about how the fans are over there and it’ll be good for them [GB] to experience it.”

Martin admitted PNG made too many mistakes against Fiji, but reckons they will be better for having a game under their belt.

“It is always a physical game against Fiji,” he said. “It could have gone any way towards the end, but Fiji did well to hang on to it.

“It is always good to get a game in, it has been two months or so since I played 80 minutes so it’s going to do me a world of good.

“I was fine once I got into the grind. Now I know I can sit in it and get through it, it’s all just a mental game. I think we will be a lot better [for it].”

Handley was not selected in the original Lions squad, but received a call-up after injuries to Ryan Hall, Oliver Gildart and Zak Hardaker.