Leeds Rhinos academy product Joe Phillips lands Hull FC move following Scott Taylor recommendation

Leeds Rhinos academy product Joe Phillips is ready to prove himself in Super League after joining Hull FC on a two-year deal.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenage forward gained senior experience for Leeds reserves before linking up with Goole Vikings in 2025, making nine appearances in League One under Hull legend Scott Taylor.

Phillips, who has represented England at academy level, becomes the Airlie Birds' youngest recruit for 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really proud to be joining Hull FC for the next two years," said the 19-year-old.

"This is a great opportunity for me and a challenge I'm ready for on the back of a good year with Goole in League One.

"The key thing I'm looking forward to is working and developing in a full-time environment. That's going to be so beneficial for me."

Phillips is Hull's eighth confirmed signing, joining Sam Lisone, Joe Batchelor and James Bell among the new faces at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of rugby Gareth Ellis was convinced about Phillips' potential after a reference from former Hull team-mate Taylor.

Scott Taylor, pictured, played a role in Joe Phillips' move to Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're really pleased to have added Joe to our squad for 2026, a player who was highly recommended to us by Scott Taylor," said Ellis.

"He is a young, hungry forward who has aspirations to play at a high level. I admire his determination because I know what it can be like to come into a professional environment as a young athlete.

"Joe's early career pedigree speaks for itself and he will now have the opportunity to learn from his new, experienced peers at Hull FC. I'm excited to see him develop with us."