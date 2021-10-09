But Parksiders prop Harry Kidd has moved up to the Betfred Championship with Dewsbury Rams.

Mallinson, a Leeds Beckett University student, played for Stanningley and East Leeds before joining Rhinos and has rugby union experience with Wharfedale.

“It was the obvious move when things didn’t quite progress for me at Headingley and I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen,” the Harrogate-based youngster - who will turn 20 this month - said.

Hunslet signing Jack Mallinson. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“I know Hunslet are historically a very big club, with highly vocal support and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them, hopefully hitting top form and helping get us into the Championship.”

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw confirmed: “Jack was a priority for me as soon as I learned he wouldn’t be staying at Leeds beyond this season.

“He is a great goal kicker, takes the ball to the line and runs it a lot for a half-back, which I really encourage.

Jack Mallinson. Picture by Craig Hawkhea/Leeds Rhinos.

“He is now at the next phase of his development and needs to be playing against men.

“He has had a great environment at Leeds Rhinos, with some quality coaches, which brings him to us with some good habits and qualities.”

Kilshaw added: “We can give him an environment in which to thrive.

“I’m excited to see him play and how far he can progress.

Jack Mallinson with Hunslet non-executive director and Leeds Beckett senior lecturer Kacy Mackreth at the university's sports facilities. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC,

“A local lad - and a student in Leeds - he is well liked among his peers and we have a number of them we have on board.

“The intent of his ambition for next season was clear - and he turned down Super League opportunities to play for Hunslet.”

Mallinson could partner Dave Gibbons in the halves next year.

“They have played together at Leeds as juniors and I’m happy to be able to get them back together in the halves for Hunslet,” Kilshaw added.

“It’s an exciting combination - young local lads who want to prove they can do it at this level and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Kidd, 25, has signed a one-year deal with Rams.

He has previous Championship experience for Halifax Panthers and has also played for Gloucester All Golds.

“I am buzzing to be here and glad to have finally got the deal over the line,” Kidd told Rams' website.

“I have spoken to [coach] Lee Greenwood over the past couple of weeks and he told me what his ambitions for the club are and I really cannot wait to get started.

“It was a challenging year with the impact of Covid so I am looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads during pre-season and preparing well for 2022.

“I am aiming to cement my position within the side and I am more than eager to have another crack at Championship rugby.”

Greenwood said: “Harry came through the university system with the Gloucester All Golds while I was there so I have known about him for a while now.

“For a young front-rower, he impressed enough for Halifax to sign him up, however it didn’t quite work out for him there with the players in front of him, plus some serious injuries he picked up.

“He has been excellent for Hunslet though, maturing into a quality player and has pretty much all the attributes a forward in the modern game needs.

“He is more than ready to step back up and become a regular Championship player and we will give him the opportunity here to do that.”