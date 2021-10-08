The Leeds Beckett University student played for Stanningley and East Leeds before joining Rhinos and has rugby union experience with Wharfedale.

“It was the obvious move when things didn’t quite progress for me at Headingley and I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen,” the Harrogate-based youngster - who will turn 20 this month - said.

“I know Hunslet are historically a very big club, with highly vocal support and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them, hopefully hitting top form and helping get us into the Championship.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet signing Jack Mallinson. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw confirmed: “Jack was a priority for me as soon as I learned he wouldn’t be staying at Leeds beyond this season.

“He is a great goal kicker, takes the ball to the line and runs it a lot for a half-back, which I really encourage.

“He is now at the next phase of his development and needs to be playing against men.

Jack Mallinson. Picture by Craig Hawkhea/Leeds Rhinos.

“He has had a great environment at Leeds Rhinos, with some quality coaches, which brings him to us with some good habits and qualities.”

Kilshaw added: “We can give him an environment in which to thrive.

“I’m excited to see him play and how far he can progress.

“A local lad - and a student in Leeds - he is well liked among his peers and we have a number of them we have on board.

“The intent of his ambition for next season was clear - and he turned down Super League opportunities to play for Hunslet.”

Mallinson could partner Dave Gibbons in the halves next year.

“They have played together at Leeds as juniors and I’m happy to be able to get them back together in the halves for Hunslet,” Kilshaw added.

“It’s an exciting combination - young local lads who want to prove they can do it at this level and beyond.”