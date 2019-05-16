Leeds Rhinos 8 Castleford Tigers 30: How the players rated at Headingley

Peter Smith delivers his player ratings after Leeds Rhinos slumped to a 30-8 home defeat to Castleford Tigers in Super League on Thursday night.
Leeds Rhinos
6 Tui Lolohea 5
2 Tom Briscoe 5
29 Harry Newman 5
3 Kallum Watkins 4
5 Ash Handley 7
22 Callum McLelland 6
7 Richie Myler 6
18 Nathaniel Peteru 5
14 Brad Dwyer 5
10 Brad Singleton 5
22 Cameron Smith 6
15 Liam Sutcliffe 6
11 Trent Merrin 5
Subs
19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7
9 Matt Parcell 6
25 James Donaldson 5
38 Ava Seumanufagai 6
Castleford Tigers
1 Peter Mata’utia 8
2 James Clare 7
3 Greg Minikin 7
35 Cheyse Blair 8
5 Greg Eden 7
6 Jake Trueman 9
24 Cory Aston 7
8 Liam Watts 8
9 Paul McShane 8
10 Grant Millington 7
15 Jesse Sene-Lefao 8
12 Mike McMeeken 8
14 Nathan Massey.7
Subs
13 Adam Milner 6
18 Matt Cook 6
21 Mitch Clark 7
32 Jordan Rankin 7
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5