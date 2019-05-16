Leeds Rhinos 8 Castleford Tigers 30: How the players rated at Headingley

Have your say

Peter Smith delivers his player ratings after Leeds Rhinos slumped to a 30-8 home defeat to Castleford Tigers in Super League on Thursday night.

Leeds Rhinos

6 Tui Lolohea 5

2 Tom Briscoe 5

29 Harry Newman 5

3 Kallum Watkins 4

5 Ash Handley 7

22 Callum McLelland 6

7 Richie Myler 6

18 Nathaniel Peteru 5

14 Brad Dwyer 5

10 Brad Singleton 5

22 Cameron Smith 6

15 Liam Sutcliffe 6

11 Trent Merrin 5

Subs

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7

9 Matt Parcell 6

25 James Donaldson 5

38 Ava Seumanufagai 6

Castleford Tigers

1 Peter Mata’utia 8

2 James Clare 7

3 Greg Minikin 7

35 Cheyse Blair 8

5 Greg Eden 7

6 Jake Trueman 9

24 Cory Aston 7

8 Liam Watts 8

9 Paul McShane 8

10 Grant Millington 7

15 Jesse Sene-Lefao 8

12 Mike McMeeken 8

14 Nathan Massey.7

Subs

13 Adam Milner 6

18 Matt Cook 6

21 Mitch Clark 7

32 Jordan Rankin 7

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 5