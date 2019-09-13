Leeds Rhinos 26 Warrington Wolves 4: I will always be a Leeds Rhinos fan says retiring legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Jamie Jones-Buchanan.
RETIRING VETERAN Jamie Jones-Buchanan stole the show when Leeds Rhinos closed their season with an impressive 26-4 win over Warrington Wolves last night.

In the final game of his 20-year career, Jones-Buchanan brought the house down when he converted the third of Leeds’ four tries – his first-ever goal at senior level.

Selfie for Stevie Ward with Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

It was also a memorable night for Wakefield Trinity who beat London Broncos 19-10 to secure their Betfred Super League survival and send the capital side back into the Championship.

Jones-Buchanan made an emotional speech on the pitch after the game, telling the crowd: “I have lived the dream, 421 times.

“Now I’ll be back in the South Stand – I will be a Leeds supporter all my life.”

Boss Richard Agar, who saw Stevie Ward limp off with a dead leg, saluted a “terrific” result and occasion.

Robert Lui score the Rhinos' second try.

“Emotion was going to play a big part,” Agar said after his team sealed eighth place in the table.

“We knew the crowd would thrive on that and I thought our players did as well.

“Defensively we looked pretty good.

“We had to make some strong last-ditch efforts, but defensively we held up well throughout and we kicked the ball better after the opening period.

Rhinos players celebrate Luke Briscoe's try.

“It was a terrific side for Jonesy, he was skipper, he led the side and set a tremendous example.”