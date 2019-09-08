Leeds Rhinos 12 Salford Red Devils 20: Peter Smith's player ratings
Leeds Rhinos suffered thier 17th defeat of the league season at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday. But how did Rhinos’ individuals rate?
Here's our ratings from Friday's game:
Jack Walker: Defended well, nice assist for Leeds opening try 7/10
Luke Briscoe: No scoring chances, caught out for one try 6/10
Harry Newman: Unlucky with an attempted intercept, also caught out for Jake Bibbys score 6/10
Konrad Hurrell: Punishing charges, as ever, but made some errors 5/10
