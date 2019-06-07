Leeds-raised player receives apology from Toronto Wolfpack owner after “racial abuse” allegation

Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle has apologised to Jose Kenga after the former Leeds Rhinos scholarship, Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet forward – who now plays for Swinton Lions – accused him of racial abuse following a Betfred Championship game earlier this season.

In a Tweet, Kenga outlined his shock at the alleged incident which he said took place following Swinton’s defeat by Wolfpack in Canada two months ago.

He said Argyle approached him and asked “do they allow black people in Swinton”?

In his Twitter post, Kenga said the conversation left him “shocked” and he had “never felt so little in my life”.

Kenga claimed Argyle had “laughed [and] brushed it off” after being challenged over the alleged remark.

“To make the comment is one thing but to laugh after is another which made me feel so powerless,” he added.

“There is no room for intolerance, ignorance or racism.”

Argyle replied in a club statement, claiming he had “reached out” to Swinton’s senior management team and requested to speak directly to Kenga to apologise after being made aware of the player’s Tweet.

Insisting he deeply regretted the incident, he added: “I take full responsibility and I want to unreservedly apologize to Jose, Swinton Lions, Toronto Wolfpack, and our great fans for my comments.”

In a statement, the Rugby Football League said: “After being made aware of the tweet from Jose Kenga last night, the RFL’s compliance department has opened an investigation. We have a zero tolerance approach to racist behaviour of any type.”

Kenga was born in Democratic Republic of Congo and began playing rugby league with south Leeds community club Hunslet Warriors.

He was part of Rhinos. scholarship programme and had spells with Sheffield Eagles, Dewsbury Rams, Hunslet and Keighley Cougars before joining Swinton.