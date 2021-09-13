Keiron Walpole, pictured with the ball, kicked two goals for Oulton. Picture by Bruce Fitzgerald.

The National Conference group D encounter was the sides’ first meeting this season and - in line with advice from the competition’s management committee - they agreed to designate it as a ‘four-pointer’, with two going to the side which ‘won’ each period.

That meant when the opening 40 ended 6-6, the teams played another eight minutes until Luke Littlewood booted a penalty to earn Easts two points.

Earlier, he had converted an opening try by Tom Norfolk before Robbie Powell touched down and Archie Craggs added the extras to level the scores.

Easts dominated the second half, Jordan Russell and Charlie Hughes crossing and Littlewood converting both, adding a penalty and booting a drop goal.

That made it 15-0 in the second period and 23-6 overall before Halam Day and Alan White went over in quick succession late on and Kieran Walpole improved both tries.

Conall Barningham then sealed maximum points for Easts with a last-gasp try and Littlewood added his sixth goal.

Hunslet Club Parkside overpowered Milford 62-18 in another ‘four-pointer’, winning the first half 34-0 and the second 28-12.

Jack McShane and Craig McShane both bagged a brace for Parkside and other try scorers were Brad Wheeler, Connor, Squires, Omar Alrawi, Harry Dodd, Ritchie Westwood, Ben Shulver and Chris Boyce. Andy Hullock kicked eight goals and Squires added one.

Milford’s try scorers were Rhys Greenall and Callum Clark. Sam Best converted both.

Ben Selby and Jack Vincent crossed and Tom Flannery added a conversion for Stanningley in a 32-10 loss at Siddal.

Ben Smith, Kyle Ratchford, Tom Boardman and Alfie Marshall were Hunslet Warrriors’ try scorers in a 23-12 win at Eastmoor Dragons in a cross-league tie. Jordan Gale kicked three conversions and a drop goal.

Drighlington ended the season without a win after losing 16-6 in a cross-group fixture at Heworth.

Steve McIntyre scored Drighlington’s try, which Michael Sanderson improved.