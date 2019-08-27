Leeds-born rugby legend Jason Robinson heads star cast at Emerald Headingley for War of the Roses

DUAL-CODE LEGEND Jason Robinson will be the star attraction when rugby league’s War of the Roses resumes at Emerald Headingley on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The Leeds-born former Wigan Warriors winger, a rugby union World Cup winner with England, is set to feature for Yorkshire past players against Lancashire in a celebration game to mark the career of Leeds Rhinos veteran Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Wakefield Trinity assistant-coach Lee Gilmour.

Soon-to-retire Leeds Rhinos forward, Jamie Jones-Buchanan. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Rob Burrow, Keith Senior, Kylie Leuluai, Lee Smith, Ryan Bailey, Chev Walker, Richard Mathers, Mark Calderwood and Brett Delaney are among the ex-Rhinos heroes also expected to turn out for the White Rose, with Castleford Tigers assistant-coach Danny Orr another on the team list.

Former Rhinos duo Barrie McDermott and Gary Connolly will be on show for Lancashire alongside other big names including Martin Offiah, Sean Long, Lee Briers, Paul Sculthorpe and Denis Betts.

Jones-Buchanan, who is part of match organisers Rugby AM, said: “War of the Roses – like State of Origin in Australia – could be the saving grace of rugby league. We have some star players who think the same and have committed to playing in the event.”

Jones-Buchanan added: “I am a medieval romanticist with a passion for rugby league; I am known as Mr Yorkshire.

Wakefield Trinity coaching assistant, Lee Gilmour with 'Lancashire lad' Sean Long, left. Nick Fairhurst/JPIMedia

“This is the dream of combining two passions.”