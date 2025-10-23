Leeds-based players in Jamaica squad for crunch World Cup qualifier v France

Two Leeds-based players could help Jamaica become the ninth nation to qualify for next year’s men’s World Cup.

Jamaica, who made their tournament debut in England three years ago, face France in a qualifier at Stade Mazicou, Albi, on Saturday. The Reggae Boys’ 19-man squad includes East Leeds’ Isaac Coleman and Jimmy Morgan, of Hunslet ARLFC, alongside former Leeds Rhinos Ashton Golding and Ben Jones-Bishop. Another ex-Leeds man, Justin Sangare, is in contention for France.

Jamaica coach Jy Mel Coleman, who was born in Leeds and played for Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet, admitted the reduced field for next year’s event is a blow. He said: “If I’m honest, I think it’s a bit of a let down going to 10 nations and newer ones like ours not having the same opportunities, but that isn’t to be, we just need to do what we can and see where we get to. We’ve not had long together, but that only motivates us further. One thing we will do is give it everything and look after each other as a team. Our identity we live by won’t change.”

Jamaica coach Jy-mel Coleman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

France, who have trained alongside Australia this week ahead of the opening Ashes Test at Wembley, will go into the game as strong favourites. Coleman insisted: “We respect the French and their squad, but we feel we’ve come up with a game plan that will hopefully see us do well.

“Some of their players you see week-in, week-out in Super League, but it’s a one-off and we’ve been here before as underdogs and come up with a result. If we can carry that plan out for 80 minutes and thoroughly believe, we think we can cause an upset.”

France head coach, Laurent Frayssinous admitted Saturday’s tie is “massive” for his nation. He said: “We want to be at the World Cup and tested against the best. With only 10 nations playing in it, it’s the best of the best and we want to be part of that. Off the field, it’s very important for French rugby league to be recognised as a leading nation of the sport.”

France squad: Louis Grossemy (Canterbury Bulldogs), Guillermo Aispuro Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Leo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Benjamin Garcia, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons), Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils), Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters), Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield Trinity).

Jamaica Squad: Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Barrow Raiders), Joshua Hudson-Lett (Bedford Tigers), Dec Tomlinson, Keenen Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), Isaac Coleman (East Leeds ARLFC), Leo Skerrett-Evans (Keighley Cougars), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers), Ashton Golding, Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants), Jimmy Morgan (Hunslet ARLFC) Chris Ball (London Broncos), Keenan Ramsden (Mullumbimby Giants) Jordan Andrade (Rochdale Hornets), Jamin Williams (St Mary’s), AJ Wallace (Toulouse Olympique), Ben Jones-Bishop (York Knights) Harlen Smith (Wigan Warriors), Jack Rampton (unattached).