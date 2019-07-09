Lee Greenwood hails Dewsbury Rams’ ‘big win’ but admits more hard work is required

DEWSBURY RAMS have taken a step towards Betfred Championship safety, but coach Lee Greenwood insists they aren’t there yet.

Rams hit back from 10-0 and 20-10 down to beat visitors Barrow Raiders 40-26 in a relegation four-pointer two days ago.

They remain third from bottom, but are now two points ahead of Barrow and only one behind neighbours Batley Bulldogs who have been dragged into the fight.

Greenwood said: “It was a big win, but Barrow aren’t down and we aren’t safe. It was a bit of a blow to Barrow, but you can’t just rely on other teams to lose.

“Ourselves, Swinton, Batley, Barrow and Widnes have all got to win our fair share of games against each other and look at picking up some surprise results from somewhere. You have to win games nobody expects you to win to make it safe.”

The victory over Barrow came a week after Rams were pipped by a last-gasp try at high-flying York City Knights.

“We should have won last week and didn’t,” added Greenwood whose side came through with no major new injuries. “But the performance was there and we backed up [on Sunday] with another performance.

“If we give it everything every single game I am more than confident we will win enough games to take us away from the bottom of the table.”