Lee Greenwood focused on keeping necks above water at Dewsbury Rams

STAYING IN the Betfred Championship is Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood’s priority for the second half of the season.

Rams are currently sitting 10th in the table and visit the side immediately below them, Swinton Lions, tomorrow (3pm).

That is the first of successive meetings with Swinton who travel to Tetley’s Stadium next week in the 1895 Cup.

Rams will then return to league action at home against bottom club Rochdale Hornets.

“We want to stay in the Championship and to do that we are going to have to pick up the required amount of wins,” Greenwood said of his immediate goals.

“To do that we have got to pick up points in games against the teams around us and we need to improve in certain areas.”

The situation on the table means the next two league fixtures are like “cup finals” for Rams, Greenwood reckons.

He warned: “It [relegation] is down to Swinton, Rochdale, Barrow and ourselves now.

“It is probably going to be two from those four.

“I said that earlier in the season so for me nothing has changed, as disappointing as it is with some of our recent results.

“When those teams play each other it is a big two points to get. Sunday is a massive one for us and Swinton will fancy their chances after their win over Rochdale last week.”