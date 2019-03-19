Lee Greenwood aims to turn Dewsbury Rams from late-game sinners into winners

BOSS LEE Greenwood is fed up of the same old story from his Dewsbury Rams side.

Rams are ninth in the Betfred Championship, but Greenwood reckons they could be at or near the top if they had been able to hold on to a lead.

Dewsbury's Liam Finn takes on Sheffield's Pat Walker.

Dewsbury led 12-0 against Sheffield Eagles two days ago and were 13-6 ahead with four minutes left, but conceded two late tries to go down 13-16.

They also let what should have been a winning advantage slip in the home defeats by York City Knights and Toronto Wolfpack and when they drew at Barrow Raiders, and Greenwood admitted: “I have sort of come to expect it now really.”

He said: “We are competitive and then we just die off at the end. It is what we have become this year. I said in pre-season I wanted to make us difficult to beat, which we have been, but then it is very frustrating just being difficult to beat when you should have won games. That is the type of team we are, we are not a group of winners and it is my job to turn us into a group of winners.”

Greenwood added: “It is so hard to look for positives with the way the games finish, with the way we just crumble and disintegrate. The whole ground knows once we have got in the lead we need the siren to go to be confident we have won it – and we have a group of players that feel the same. It is frustrating, but it is early days and that will be part of the job, to turn us into winners.”