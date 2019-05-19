Latest talking points from Leeds Rhinos

THIS IS the biggest week of the season so far for Leeds Rhinos. Here are five talking points.

1: The new Emerald Headingley is a magnificent stadium, but there is a danger it will be the best in the Betfred Championship in 2020. Rhinos’ last three performances have shown they definitely aren’t too good to go down and they only have themselves to blame.

Nathan Massey is tackled by Rhinos Mikolaj Oledzki and Matt Parcell.

Their defence and discipline remain poor and since half-time of the home win over Hull KR they have done very little in attack. Hull KR are in the mix as well, but if Rhinos don’t beat London Broncos on Sunday it will be difficult to see where their next win could come from.

2: Castleford weren’t at their best in last week’s 30-8 win at Leeds, but it was an improvement on recent performances and they controlled the game virtually from start to finish. Players are beginning to return from injury and there were positive signs, particularly in the second half.

St Helens on Sunday is a real test of whether they are over their form dip, but they are still well in play-offs contention and can be confident of a strong finish to the year.

3: The penalty conceded by Trent Merrin which led to a crucial Castleford try, soon after Leeds seemed to be back in the game, was a classic example of a self-inflicted wound.

Kallum Watkins can't stop Castleofrd Tigers new signing Cheyse Blair.

That’s the third penalty against Leeds for dissent in two games. They should know better, but Merrin can’t be accused of lacking effort or passion. He is putting a huge shift in and needs more of his teammates to do the same.

4: Aussie centre Cheyse Blair looks a good acquisition for Tigers. He is big and quick and offers a threat with ball in hand. Brought in from Melbourne Storm, his arrival shows it is possible to recruit well in mid-season.

5: Young players gaining game time is one of the few positives for Leeds. Harry Newman has had an extended run in the team and is clearly an exciting talent and Callum McLelland has shown positive signs in his three appearances.

They are still learning and will inevitably make mistakes, but tough experiences now will pay dividends in the future.