Lack of ‘killer punch’ cost Leeds Rhinos against Wigan Warriors

INTERIM-BOSS RICHARD Agar felt the “lack of a killer punch” cost Leeds Rhinos in last night’s 23-14 loss to Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos' Tui Lolohea's run is held by Wigan's Liam Farrell.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos led twice and applied pressure for long spells in the second half, but could not find a crucial third try which would – almost certainly – have won the game.

Rhinos remain deep in relegation trouble, just two points ahead of bottom club London Broncos and Hull KR, who are both in action today.

Agar said: “I thought in the first half field position and opportunities to play at their end were limited, but – apart from one blip – we held up defensively pretty well.

“In the second half we earned a lot more field position, but couldn’t find the killer punch on the end of it, though we nearly did.”

Leeds opted not to kick for goal with penalties in the second half and Agar – who paid tribute to Wigan’s defence – admitted: “The drop goal just before half-time was important and I thought we could have had a penalty just before that.

“But that’s not why we lost, we had enough possession at their end to come away with a bit more.

“That said, three or four weeks ago polishing our attack wasn’t top of the list of priorities. The players are committed to improving and I think defensively we withstood a fair bit.”