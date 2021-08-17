A scan has revealed the Tongan star suffered a plantar fascia injury during last week’s win at Leigh Centurions.

Coach Richard Agar confirmed: “It’s a ligament in his foot and he’ll be in a [protective] boot for four to six weeks, at least.

“It’s probably fair to say he is going to struggle to play again this year.”

Konrad Hurrell in action against Castleford earlier this month. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hurrell is the fifth Rhinos player to suffer what is feared to be a season-ending injury inside the last three weeks.

He underwent a scan just a day after half-back Luke Gale was ruled out for six weeks with a medial knee ligament injury.

Second-row Alex Mellor and utility-player Liam Sutcliffe are also sidelined with knee damage and prop Mikolaj Oledzki has undergone surgery on a toe.

Full-back Jack Walker suffered a recurrence of a foot injury in pre-season and has not played in 2021.

Hurrell’s setback could mean he has played his last game for Leeds.

He is in the third and final year of his contract and is understood to have been offered a two-year deal by reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens, who are coached by Tonga boss Kristian Woolf.