The 21-year-old, who can also play at full-back or centre, joined Hunslet from Featherstone Rovers two years ago, after comng through Rhinos' youth system.

“It’s an opportunity to play for a great local club and the next Betfred League One season will be exciting," Hartley said.

“Alan [Kilshaw] has already proved himself to be a very good coach since joining us three months or so ago.

Kiedan Hartley with Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

"He’s putting together an enthusiastic young squad and there’s a buzz developing about next season.

"I’m keen to play my part in that.”

Hartley has "massive potential" according to Kilshaw.

“Kiedan has really impressed me in the short time I’ve been at the club," he said.

"He has had to battle a few injuries, but returned in some strong form at the back end of the year.

"I feel with a solid pre-season he can make one of the positions in the outside backs his own, and really kick on.

"He fits the model we are working to – he’s young and locally based with massive potential.”