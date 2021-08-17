Kenny Sykes. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Sykes, a former Hunslet player, resigned from the role on July 13, saying he was “deeply upset” by the sacking of coach Gary Thornton following a Betfred League One defeat at Coventry Bears.

But now, after what the supporter-owned outfit say were “productive talks” with the directors, he is back at the helm.

Explaining his u-turn in a statement released through the club, the Hunslet Hall of Fame member said: “There is no doubt the pressure brought on by a number of key issues all coming to a head at the same time were a contributing factor to my original decision.

“However, I can see the board has risen to meet those challenges head-on and I realise that perhaps I was guilty of trying to take too much

responsibility on to myself, rather than utilising others on the board.

“I am very grateful the board didn’t rush to appoint a replacement and have given me the time, space and encouragement to reconsider my position.”

Sykes also issued a plea for unity, adding: “The game is at a crossroads and now is the time for us all to pull together.

“Being chairman of this club is an honour and a privilege and I’m pleased to be back at the helm.”