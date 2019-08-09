Keighley Cougars v Hunslet: Coach Gary Thornton eyeing up winning run ahead of the play-offs

HUNSLET WILL confirm their place in the Betfred League One play-offs if they win at Keighley Cougars tomorrow (6pm).

Hunslet are fourth, five points ahead of seventh-placed London Skolars who have only three games remaining.

This year’s league leaders will be promoted automatically with the sides from second to sixth going into play-offs to decide who joins them in the Championship. Keighley haven’t got much to play for, but we want to build some momentum going into the play-offs,” Hunslet coach Gary Thornton stressed.

“Our objective is to finish as high up the table as we can and get home advantage for the play-offs, so it is vital in that respect.

“We have four games left and if we can win them all and go into the play-offs with some confidence that will be brilliant.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say it is a must-win, but it’s certainly one we want to win to start putting some performances together and building some consistency.

“We want to get some consistent wins under our belt. I think that’s the key for us now.”

The Parksiders will be without Simon Brown (one game), Jon-Luke Kirby (two) and Gareth Potts (one) who this week picked up bans following incidents in the loss to Whitehaven a fortnight ago. Thornton said: “We have just got to take it on the chin.

“We have got cover so we should be okay.”