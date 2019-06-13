Kallum Watkins: Leeds Rhinos’ display at Wakefield Trinity was good end to a difficult week

There has been a few more smiles around the camp this week after back-to-back wins.

Kallum Watkins.

We know we aren’t out of the woods yet, by a long way, but we are improving and last week against Wakefield we showed we can be a good defensive team when we get things right.

I was happy with the way I played, but the most important thing was getting the win, the performance from the lads and the attitude we showed, especially in defence.

Brett Ferres and Kallum Watkins tackle Craig Kopczak.

We had to do a lot of tackling and the weather helped us a little bit, but we still needed to stop Wakefield from scoring and we did that. Full credit to the whole team for digging in, sticking together and playing for the full 80 minutes.

As for me, I want to get back to where I need to be and I think I did all right.

Hopefully it was a step in the right direction and I can kick on from there and we can build on it as a team.

It was a good end to a difficult week, with the announcement that I am leaving the club at the end of this season.

It is good for my family that the news is out there, but for myself it has always been about getting back to where I need to be in teams of my performance on the field, regardless of the contract situation.

It is one of those things that happen in life and you just have to get on with it. I told the boys on Monday last week, which was hard to do, but as soon as that was done we were able to concentrate on Wakefield on the Friday.

It’s not all done with yet, obviously, as I still have to sort out my future away from Leeds. I am waiting on a few more offers, but the big thing is making the right decision for my family and for myself as well.

I will be going into a new environment and I want to make sure it’s the right one.

Hopefully things will progress in the next week or two and a decision will be made pretty soon.

One thing I really want to do is finish my time at Leeds on a high and I think we are slowly moving in the right direction.

I know we’ve had false dawns before and there is still a lot of work to do and things to get right.

The conditions last week restricted both teams and we didn’t really get our attack going, but our determination in defence was really good.

That meant they had to try and push passes and in the conditions it was hard for them to score points.

Wakefield are a good team, but we worked hard and we just need to kick on now because we’ve got another big game tomorrow.

Leeds-Wigan games are always special and with them getting a good result last weekend they will be confident, but we are too. Hopefully there’ll be a great crowd. The stadium is looking fantastic, there’ll be a great atmosphere and it’s going to be a tough game.

They are starting to show their mettle now and they were champions last year so they know how to win and how to compete. We have got to be able to deal with that, but our focus is on ourselves and what we need to improve on.

If we can keep up the defence we had last week that will help us produce the goods with the ball.

London beating Saints last week shows that anything can happen in Super League. It is very tight, mainly in the middle and bottom of the table and results have been crazy all year.

If you are off your game just a little bit you are going to get beaten.

London will be growing in confidence and Hull KR will be difficult to beat with Tony Smith in charge, so it is important we go out there tonight – and every week – and continue what we’ve been doing and push ourselves on to the next level. Preparations have been good and we are ready to go.