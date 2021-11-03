The 20-year-old, who has signed a one-year contract, gives coach Alan Kilshaw an extra option at half-back, full-back and hooker.

Paga played his junior rugby at the Moldgreen club in Huddersfield.

He featured for Halifax Elite Rugby Academy and Huddersfield Giants’ reserve side before switching to Hunslet’s Betfred League One rivals Coventry Bears in September, 2020.

Hunslet's latest signing Joe Paga. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

“I am joining a really good club at Hunslet - and a very good coach in Alan Kilshaw,” Paga said.

“I’m aiming to be the best I can be, week-in and week-out and help the Parksiders get right up there again.”

Hunslet’s recruitment for next year has focused mainly on young players with a point to prove and Kilshaw reckons Paga fits the bill.

“Jordan has been in some very good systems at Huddersfield Giants and is hungry for a crack at this level,” the Hunslet boss said.

“His dedication to improve and push himself is second to none.”

Kilshaw added: “He will be a very good acquisition as he can play a number of positions comfortably and I feel there is a lot of potential which the coaching team need to develop and harness.”

Other players who have joined the club for 2022 are Josh Jordan-Roberts, Jack Mallinson, Rian Rowley, Jack Render, Jacob Beer, Ethan O'Hanlan, Cam Berry, Jordan Syme, Dom Horn, Jason Mossop and Matty Stableford.