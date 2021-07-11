John Holmes statue revealed: First pictures of Headingley memorial to Leeds Rhinos legend
Former Leeds captain David Ward unveiled Headingley's first statue, of Rhinos club great John Holmes.
The bronze figure, which cost around £110,000, has been sculpted by Steve Winterburn, who created the rugby league statue placed at Wembley Stadium in 2015.
Eight feet high, the Holmes statue is solid bronze and stands on a two-foot Yorkshire stone plinth, with a commemorative plaque.
Holmes, who died aged 57 in 2009, made his Leeds debut as a 16-year-old in 1968 and made a club record 625 appearances before retiring in 1990.
