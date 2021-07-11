The newly unveiled John Holmes statue at Headingley. Picture by Matthew Merrick Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

The bronze figure, which cost around £110,000, has been sculpted by Steve Winterburn, who created the rugby league statue placed at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

Eight feet high, the Holmes statue is solid bronze and stands on a two-foot Yorkshire stone plinth, with a commemorative plaque.

Holmes, who died aged 57 in 2009, made his Leeds debut as a 16-year-old in 1968 and made a club record 625 appearances before retiring in 1990.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds captain David Ward unveils the statue of his late, great teammate John Holmes. Picture by Matthew Merrick Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.