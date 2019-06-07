John Davies signs two-year contract extension with Featherstone Rovers

Have your say

Forward John Davies will remain at Featherstone Rovers until the end of the 2021 season after signing a two-year extension deal at the club.

Davies has made over 100 appearances for Rovers since joining the club in 2016.

He started his career at neighbors Castleford Tigers and has a wealth of Championship experience.

The forward moved to Featherstone from Sheffield Eagles, having previously played for Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.

Davies has been a constant figure in Ryan Carr's side this term, making 15 appearances and scoring three tries.

"I'm thrilled," said Davies on signing his new deal.

"I've had a good successful few years here.

"I'm really happy to continue, my family enjoy coming to the games. It's a good life balance and that's why I am happy to stay."

Rovers CEO Davide Longo added: "We are delighted that John has signed for a further two seasons, he’s a quality player with a vast amount of experience.

"It was imperative that we secured his services as he is one of the best back-rowers in this division and a key member of the squad."