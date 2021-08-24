John Bateman: Wigan Warriors forward cleared to face Leeds Rhinos after successful appeal
Leeds Rhinos will have to deal with Wigan Warriors' England forward John Bateman in Wednesday's showdown at DW Stadium.
Bateman this evening (Tuesday) won an appeal against a one-game penalty notice issued by the RFL's match review panel.
He was set to sit out this week's crucial Betfred Super League fixture, but is now cleared to play after an appeal hearing found him not guilty.
Bateman was sin-binned for dissent in last Friday's defeat by St Helens and the review panerl charged him with grade A 'disputes decision of a referee'.
He escaped a charge from the review panel after being yellow carded for alleged fighting in the same game.
Rhinos' Richie Myler was suspended for two games after being sin-binned for dissent in a defeat at Hull KR earlier this season.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.