Bastian will leave his job as Hull KR' s head of youth at the end of this month to rejoin Rhinos in a newly-created position as player pathway development manager.

He previously worked on Rhinos' scholarship scheme and rose through the ranks to become head of youth development, before leaving the club in 2008.

Bastian, who will take up his new position on October 1, is highly-regarded in youth development and the move is a major coup for Rhinos.

John Bastian, left with a new academy intake during his previous spell with Rhinos. The players are, from left to right, Andrew Curwell, Charlie Wilson, Kallum Watkins, Chris Hope, Stephen Harvey, Tim Scire, Brooke Broughton, Jack Ely and Ryan Gaunt. Then-coach Tony Smith is also pictured. Picture by Graham Lindley.

After leaving Leeds 13 years ago, Bastian had spells with Warrington Wolves, Featherstone Rovers - where he was head coach from 2013-2014 - and Bradford Bulls and moved to Hull KR in 2019, working alongside his former coach at Rhinos and Warrington, Tony Smith.

“I am delighted to be rejoining Leeds Rhinos," Bastian said.

"Ultimately, my time at the club played a big part in my development as a coach between 2000 and 2008.

"The club have progressed since then and I am coming back at a really exciting time. "

Explaining his new job, he revealed: "The role will involve working with junior players from 13 through to 20 years of age, linking up closely with the community game, working alongside our coaches and with Simon Bell and Ben Jones.

“Leeds have always produced some really talented young players and that has been a big part of what has been achieved at Leeds.

"We will be looking to add quality to that and help it progress and be a little bit better in the years ahead. "

The former Featherstne player, who lives in Leeds, added: “I have been fortunate to work with a number of clubs and the experience of working in different environments has been vital to my development.

"It has been great to be part of all the clubs that I’ve worked at and those experiences can only add to the qualities I have developed.

“At the Rhinos this season you can see, with the young players who have progressed and been given opportunities, that youth development is a key part of the plans under [coach] Richard Agar.

"As someone who works in player development that is a big plus when you know development is part of the club's philosophy and our job is to make sure the flow of junior players through the pathway into first grade continues."

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: “John has had a significant impact on the development and structure of our academy, its professionalism and the standards we have set.

"We are now in a position to really develop our academy system further and provide the very best pathway for our young players to prosper and achieve the ultimate goal of playing first team rugby.

“I fully understand the reasons why the lure of working closer to home has been factored into John’s decision and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career."

Jason Netherton, a Rhinos academy product, will become Rovers' new head of player development.