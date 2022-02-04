Joe Sanderson during his previous spell at Hunslet. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

The 24-year-old goal kicker is included in the squad for Sunday’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie at home to Rhinos.

After rising through Leeds’ youth system, Sanderson moved into the semi-professional game with Hunslet and then had spells in Australia and with Batley Bulldogs and North Wales Crusaders before rejoining his former community club Drighlington.

He said: “I fell out of love with the game a bit during the lockdowns, but I’ve got my mojo back with Drighlington, where we’ve been going well since the turn of the year, reaching the quarter-finals of the BARLA National Cup.

Joe Sanderson. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“I got a call late last week from Hunslet’s assistant-coach Ryan Jackson, who I know very well from his days at Drig’.

“Jacko asked if I‘d be interested in coming back to the South Leeds Stadium, I said `yes’, head coach Alan Kilshaw rang me and it all went from there.”

He added: “I jumped at the chance, to be honest.

“It’s great to be back and I’m now looking forward to contributing to us having a really good year.

“`Killer’ and Jacko have rebuilt the team, with a lot of young enthusiastic players coming in.

“The side was very impressive in the Betfred Challenge Cup win over Keighley [last week] and the mood in the camp is sky high.

“We really could have a good season coming up and I’m looking forward to fully playing my part.”

Kilshaw revealed he tried to sign Sanderson - who has penned a one-year deal - last November.

He said: “Joe was honest at the time and said he wasn’t ready to commit.

“I think since then he has seen what the club is trying to do and what we are putting together.

“He has plenty of close friends at Hunslet and lots of support off the field and I’m sure that helped him.

“We heard a few noises that he was interested in returning, Jacko made the call, and we now have the appropriate depth in the halves with Jack Mallinson, Dave Gibbons, Fraser Stroud and Joe.

“It’s a long campaign and we will need them all to contribute.

“The competition for places will be strong and that should bring the best out of all of them.”

Of what Sanderson will add to the side, Kilshaw said: “Joe has a really good kicking game and his skill level is very high.

“He has had a stop-start few seasons, but we are now giving him a platform to kick-start his career at this level again, in an environment he is familiar with.”