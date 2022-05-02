Jason Qareqare and Jack Sinfield among Super League starlets named in Origin Academy squads

Castleford Tigers winger Qareqare is set to represent Yorkshire after catching the eye in Super League, while Sinfield will line up for Lancashire following his recent breakthrough at Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos have nine representatives in all with Max Simpson - another recent debutant - named in a Yorkshire squad that will be led by Leeds academy head coach Chev Walker.

The squads have been selected by Paul Anderson, head of England pathways.

Jack Sinfield made his Super League debut against Castleford last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth has been included in Walker's squad after making a try-scoring debut off the bench against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

The three-match series will begin at Widnes on May 15 before moving on to Salford (June 26) and concluding at Wakefield (July 24).

Anderson said: "(Lancashire coach) Shane (Eccles) and Chev are two exceptional coaches, fully focused on developing players not only for Super League but for England too.

"Their squads are packed with young talent who we are keen to see perform at what for them is the next level up on the England talent pathway."

Denive Balmforth enjoyed a dream Super League introduction against Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Both squads will train at Leeds Beckett University ahead of each match, while the players will be exposed to camp environments.

Anderson has heralded the return of the Origin Academy series after a three-year hiatus due to Covid.

“It is really beneficial to players, coaches, clubs and the game as a whole," he added.

"This is how we identify and develop the players who have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage.”

Jason Qareqare celebrates his try against St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire 21-player squad

Bailey Aldridge (Leeds Rhinos), Bailey Arnold (Bradford Bulls), Denive Balmforth (Hull FC), Connor Barley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Alfie Edgehill (Leeds Rhinos), George Flanagan Jnr (Bradford Bulls), Harrison Gilmore (Leeds Rhinos), Lucas Green (Warrington Wolves), Jake Higgins (Leeds Rhinos), Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves), Matt Laidlaw (Hull FC), Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos), Lewis Martin (Hull FC), Luke Mearns (Wakefield Trinity), Sullivan Medford (Hull FC), Kai Morgan (Leeds Rhinos), Xander Nash (Huddersfield Giants), Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers), Max Simpson, Jack Smith (both Leeds Rhinos), Leo Tennison (Hull Kingston Rovers).

Lancashire 21-player squad