Jacob ‘Milky’ Miller out to shake things up for Wakefield Trinity

Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with Catalans Dragons will bring back special memories for Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob ‘Milky’ Miller, but he is more concerned with the present than the past.

Miller kicked one of the most remarkable drop goals in Super League’s history – from 50 metres in the final moments – to seal a 25-24 victory when Trinity played the same opposition at the event in Newcastle three years ago.

Justin Horo.

“It was a big moment in the game and a pretty special one in my career,” Miller recalled. “It is nice to look back on every now and then.”

But with Trinity having suffered a shock defeat at bottom club London Broncos three days ago, when Miller returned from a month on the casualty list, he won’t be giving that previous game any thought this week.

He pledged: “We’ve got to focus on performance, it is purely about bouncing back after a disappointment last week.”

London have won only four games this year and two of them have been at home to Trinity. Miller added: “You could maybe see it coming in round one. We definitely couldn’t see it coming last week, we probably had the best week we’ve had maybe all year, but definitely for the last couple of months.

“It was a really good week so it was a big shock to us, but full credit to London for playing the way they did.”

The 42-34 setback dropped Wakefield from third to sixth in Betfred Super League and Catalans, who beat Wigan Warriors in Barcelona, have taken over Trinity’s previous position.

That puts more importance on this weekend’s game, at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, but Miller said: “They are all important games now, especially with how congested it is between third and sixth. You can’t afford to drop too many, especially back to back, so we’ve got to get a reaction.”

Catalans are on the crest of a wave following their win over Wigan which was watched by a record Super League crowd of more than 30,000. The long awaited game at the Nou Camp was an emotional occasion for the French side and Miller admitted: “I hope it has taken something out of them!

“But they had a good win and played really well so they will be full of confidence. It will be very tough for us, but we need to worry about ourselves more than worrying about Catalans.”

Last Saturday’s game was Miller’s first since he suffered a knee injury in Trinity’s home win over Wigan on April 12.

“I was out for about five weeks which wasn’t ideal,” he said. “It was nice to be back playing some footy again. I got through it okay. Until you’ve got the first game under your belt you are never 100 per cent confident in it, but I will definitely be better for it.”

Of the prospect of playing Anfield, he added: “Every year you look at it [Magic Weekend] and get excited. It’s a big occasion, a big venue and that’s what you want as a player.

“You want to play in front of big crowds at big events and Magic Weekend is one of those so it’s definitely one I think most players look to on the calendar.”

Meanwhile, Trinity have confirmed New Zealand-born forward Justin Horo, who played against London, has left the club by “mutual consent”.

They are now expected to bring in Australian second-row Kelepi Tanginoa from Manly Sea Eagles.