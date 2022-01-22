Walker has been declared fully fit after a two-year battle with a foot injury and will play for the first time since November, 2020, when Rhinos visit Bradford Bulls for a pre-season clash tomorrow.

“I don’t think anybody can fully appreciate what Jack’s been through - the trauma and uncertainty,” Agar said of the full-back’s layoff.

“This off-season he has come back and looked sharp, but there’s also been times when he has effectively had to get used to running on a new foot, which has created some different issues around his hamstrings and calves.

Jack Walker will make his comeback for Rhinos at Bradford on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“But we’ve had the all-clear and it’s great to get him back on the field.

“We’ll probably play him for 40 minutes, get him through it and give him some more game time against Hull next week.”

Liam Sutcliffe will also make a welcome return, following knee surgery.

Agar hailed him as a “natural footballer” and added: “He looked a bit rusty in his first session back, but since then it doesn’t look like he has missed a beat.

“We will play him in the halves to get him involved and make sure his talk and his communication’s right and he will captain the team too.”

But Leeds are without prop Tom Holroyd who suffered ankle damage against Featherstone Rovers last Sunday.

He will have an operation on Tuesday and Agar said: “It’s a 12-week injury, but we are fairly confident, if all goes well, there’s a chance we could shave a week or two off that.

“It’s a blow, Tommy has been great in training and this is the second season on the bounce he has picked up a lower limb injury.”