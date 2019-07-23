Jack Johnson joins Featherstone Rovers from Super League side Warrington Wolves

Have your say

WARRINGTON Wolves utility-back Jack Johnson has joined Featherstone Rovers on a deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made just 18 appearances for the Super League club since 2015.

He suffered a double leg break on the eve of the 2018 campaign and has been limited to just four appearances this season.

The Manchester-born player already has experience at Championship level, appearing for Rochdale Hornets on dual-registration.

“I am really looking forward to joining Featherstone and helping the boys with the final push for the rest of the season," said Johnson.

"Can’t wait to meet everyone and get started playing."

Johnson is the first player to join Rovers since they launched a squad-builder initiative.

The squad-builder provides additional funds to the club for player recruitment and retention, with supporters pledging a fixed amount to the club each month.

Chairman Mark Campbell added: “It’s great news that we have been able to bring someone of Jack’s quality in, at this late stage of the campaign.

"I would personally like to thank all the supporters that have joined in our squad-builder initiative.

"It’s given us all a real boost and has enabled us to complete this signing."